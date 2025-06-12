Shares

As the one-year countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26 officially begins, Visa has announced a partnership with football sensation Lamine Yamal, who will serve as the tournament’s global ambassador. This collaboration promises unparalleled fan access and unforgettable experiences for Visa cardholders.

To celebrate the milestone, Visa is immediately rolling out exclusive opportunities, including chances to meet Lamine Yamal in Barcelona and acquire signed merchandise, igniting excitement ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup ever.

“Lamine represents the bold and exciting future of football, brimming with potential,” said Tarek Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa CEMEA. “Visa is dedicated to connecting with fans through sport, and Lamine, as our FIFA World Cup™ ambassador, embodies the game’s passion, inspiring millions worldwide.”

Yamal’s rise and captivating play have established him as a global breakout star and a symbol of football’s evolving trajectory. “Football is more than a game – it’s joy and a way to connect with people around the world,” said Lamine Yamal. “I’m proud to partner with Visa to share that passion and inspire people through sport.”

As an Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, Visa utilizes football’s influence to champion inclusion and access globally. Through innovative fan engagement, athlete collaborations, and unique cardholder benefits, Visa continuously pushes the boundaries of what’s possible for the sport’s ecosystem.