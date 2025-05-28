Shares

Safaricom has announced it will spend more than $500 Million in AI infrastructure across EA, over the next three years. This is in order to enhance connectivity and build a robust and scalable AI ecosystem.

Speaking at the Connected Africa Summit, Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Cynthia Kropac, noted that the investment will “trascend traditional connectivity” by “powering advanced digital services, fuelling innovation across all sectors of the economy besides propelling the region’s productivity.

“Africa has an opportunity to define its own AI destiny. While global AI development has largely been concentrated in the West and parts of Asia, Africa must now move beyond being a passive consumer of AI technologies.,” she stated

“At Safaricom, we have already trained 5,000 employees in AI fundamentals to build an intelligent economy. We believe that time is rife for the Region to build its own AI frameworks; to shift from being passive consumers to active creators and stewards of the continent’s digital future,” she added

Kropac also reiterated the company’s focus on delivering seamless, intelligent, and inclusive digital experiences for people across Africa,

“At Safaricom, we remain firmly committed to driving Africa’s digital future—through bold investments in connectivity, strategic partnerships, and the transformative power of artificial intelligence. By fostering innovation and enabling access to digital solutions, the company continues to play a central role in unlocking socio-economic growth and empowering communities across the continent.”

The Connected Africa Summit 2025 seeks to achieve the continent’s pursuit of a digitally inclusive, innovative, and interconnected future. It is organized by the ICT Authority.