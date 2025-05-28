Shares

As the world observes Menstrual Hygiene Day today, we call on the Kenya government to significantly increase its investment in menstrual health and hygiene (MHH). Despite progressive policies, a substantial number of Kenyan girls and women continue to face significant barriers to managing their menstruation with dignity and safety.

The theme for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 is Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. The theme resonates deeply in Kenya, where period poverty and stigma remain prevalent. Reports indicate that a staggering 65% of Kenyan women cannot afford basic menstrual hygiene products, leading many to resort to unhygienic alternatives such as rags, leaves, or even cow dung.

The consequences of inadequate MHH are far-reaching, particularly for adolescent girls. Studies show that a lack of access to sanitary products and proper facilities leads to school absenteeism, with up to 95% of menstruating girls missing one to three days of school per month. This directly impacts their academic performance, increases dropout rates, and perpetuates cycles of poverty.

“This is more than just a hygiene issue; it’s a fundamental human right, impacting education, health, and gender equality,” said leading MHH advocate Florence Kamaitha, of Pad Heaven, in Nairobi. “While Kenya has laudable policies like the Menstrual Hygiene Management Policy (2019-2030), their full implementation requires dedicated and sustained budgetary allocation from both national and county governments.”

Challenges extend beyond affordability to include a lack of adequate sanitation facilities in schools and public spaces. Many schools lack private, lockable toilets with running water and soap, forcing girls to manage their periods in unhygienic and undignified conditions. This often fuels shame and embarrassment, further deterring school attendance.

We are urging Kenyan Government to:

1. Increase budgetary allocation: Ensure sufficient funds are specifically earmarked for menstrual hygiene management programs at both national and county levels, moving beyond reactive measures to proactive, sustainable solutions.

2. Strengthen policy implementation: Expedite the full implementation of the Menstrual Hygiene Management Policy (2019-2030), ensuring its strategies on product access, WASH infrastructure, education, and advocacy are effectively put into practice.

3. Prioritize comprehensive MHH education: Integrate comprehensive menstrual health education into the school curriculum for both boys and girls, to dismantle stigma and foster a supportive environment. Teachers also need training to address menstrual needs empathetically.

4. Invest in sustainable solutions: Support initiatives that promote affordable and environmentally friendly menstrual products, such as reusable pads, and establish local manufacturing to enhance accessibility and create jobs.

5. Improve WASH infrastructure: Ensure all schools and public institutions have adequate, gender-responsive WASH facilities with clean water, soap, and proper disposal mechanisms.

While the Kenyan government has made some strides, including the provision of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls in some areas and tax exemptions on sanitary towels, more concerted and integrated efforts are needed. Organizations like ZanaAfrica Foundation, Pad Heaven and Kenya Works are actively working to address these gaps through education, product distribution, and advocacy.

On this Menstrual Hygiene Day, the call is clear: greater investment in menstrual health and hygiene is not just an expenditure, but an investment in the health, dignity, and future of Kenyan girls and women, ensuring they can reach their full potential without the impediment of their natural biological process.