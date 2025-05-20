Shares

Safaricom has launched a new nationwide campaign dubbed Maisha Poa Ni Digital, aimed at helping Kenyans upgrade to affordable 4G smartphones.

The campaign seeks to give Kenyans access to affordable entry-level 4G+ smartphones. Each purchase of a 4G+ device will come with a free data bundle of 5.5GB. The phones can be bought through a flexible payment plan on Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, with as low as Ksh. 500 deposit and Ksh. 30 daily instalments.

“At Safaricom, we believe better lives begin with connecting people to people, to opportunities, and to knowledge. Our goal with this campaign is to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable smartphones and flexible payment plans that open access to communication, business, learning, and essential digital services. A smartphone is a gateway to jobs, financial inclusion, and empowerment. As we mark 25 years of transforming lives, we remain committed to using technology to deliver meaningful, customer-driven solutions that uplift individuals, businesses, and communities,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The Maisha Poa Ni Digital campaign builds on Safaricom’s efforts to support digital transformation in Kenya.

Customers can visit any Safaricom shop, authorized dealer, or Lipa Mdogo Mdogo agents to get started. Dial *544*5# to check your eligibility.

To qualify for the Safaricom Lipa Mdogo Mdogo service, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be using a 2G or 3G smartphone

You must not be listed on CRB for pending loans

You must have been a Safaricom customer for 1 year

Customers who are successful in qualifying for the service will need to give a down payment of the selected device and will have the freedom to pay the balance within 12 months.