Google’s annual I/O developer conference offered a glimpse into Android’s future, showcasing new updates that we can expect in the new future.

1. Your Device, Your Canvas: The Expressive Evolution of Android and Wear OS

Android 16 and Wear OS 6 are ushering in Material 3 Expressive, a significant design overhaul focused on making your devices personal and intuitive.

You’ll be able to customize phone colours and quick settings, effortlessly placing your flashlight for easy access. On smartwatches, the design seamlessly wraps around round screens, with your watch face theme colouring the entire system. For users in Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria, where personal expression is deeply valued, this translates to technology that genuinely reflects your individuality.

Availability: Coming to Android 16 and Wear OS 6. Pixel devices will receive these updates first later this year, followed by other manufacturers.

2. Driving Just Got Smarter: Gemini Becomes Your Ultimate Co-Pilot

Gemini is engineered to be your ultimate co-pilot. You can ask Gemini to pinpoint the best local eateries along your route and even receive concise summaries of reviews. If you’re messaging a friend who prefers a different language, Gemini can remember to consistently translate your messages for them.

On longer drives, you can request news summaries or a quick rundown of a book for your book club.

Availability: Android Auto in the coming months; Google Built-in later this year (new Lincoln Nautilus, Renault R5, Honda Passport).

3. Beyond the Phone: Gemini Smarts Extend to Your Watch, TV, and More

Gemini’s intelligence is expanding its reach beyond your phone to encompass your Wear OS smartwatch, TV, and even future Android XR smart glasses. On your Wear OS watch, you’ll gain hands-free assistance: set gym locker reminders while baking or quickly find restaurant details from an email. Google TV will integrate Gemini later this year for personalized movie recommendations or access to educational content for children.

Future Android XR headsets (starting with Samsung) will harness Gemini for immersive experiences, such as vacation planning. Expect personalized, proactive assistance for a seamless, intelligent experience across your Android devices. Gemini Live’s camera and screen sharing capabilities are already available for Android users (no Advanced subscription required).

Availability: Wear OS in the coming months. Google TV later this year. Android XR with Samsung’s first headset later this year.

4. Never Lose Anything Again: Find Hub for All Your Belongings

Android’s Find My Device is evolving into Find Hub, a centralized platform to locate tagged items and track friends and family. Find Hub supports an expanding array of devices and Bluetooth tags (including July, Mokobara, and Pixbee). Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology (first on the moto tag) offers precise tracking down to a few feet.

Later this year, satellite connectivity will arrive for supported devices, enabling tracking even without mobile coverage – an ideal feature for adventurers. Airline partnerships (e.g., British Airways, Singapore Airlines) will further assist in locating luggage by sharing tag locations. For those in Africa facing varied network coverage or frequent travel, Find Hub presents a powerful new tool.

Availability: Rolling out with new compatible devices/tags later this month (UWB on moto tag). Satellite connectivity later this year. Airline partnerships early next year.

5. Crystal Clear Communication: RCS Messaging Soars

Android has championed RCS (Rich Communication Services) for its ability to deliver simple, and feature-rich messaging, regardless of phone type. RCS offers features like read receipts, typing indicators, and large file sharing directly within your standard messaging app for seamless communication.

Availability: Globally available within Google Messages.

6. Smarter App Management: Google Play Protect Gets More Intelligent

Google Play Protect, Android’s integrated security scanner, is becoming smarter to bolster your safety.

One cunning tactic employed by malicious apps is to hide or alter their icon, making them difficult to locate and remove from your device. Now, Google Play Protect’s live threat detection will identify this deceptive behaviour and alert you, allowing you to easily remove the unsafe app.

Google Play Protect scrutinizes every app before it’s installed on your device, irrespective of its download source.

Availability: Google Play Protect updates for faster malware detection (using new on-device rules) are now available globally for all Android users with Google Play services. Live threat detection for hidden app icons will be available for Google Pixel 6+ and a selection of new devices from other manufacturers in the coming months.

7. Comprehensive Mobile Theft Protection: Stronger Than Ever

Android is strengthening its Factory Reset protections. This means that if a thief attempts to wipe your phone without your authorization, key functionalities will be restricted. You’ll also gain more control over the Remote Lock feature, with the inclusion of a security question to prevent unauthorized actions.

A new protection in Android 16 targets a common scam tactic: thieves attempting to access one-time passwords (OTPs) on your locked screen. In high-risk scenarios – when your phone is not connected to Wi-Fi and hasn’t been recently unlocked – Android will hide OTPs on your lock screen. This ensures that only you can view them after unlocking your device, thereby protecting your online accounts.

Availability: Hardened Factory Reset protections and enhanced Remote Lock (with security question) are coming later this year. OTP lock screen protection (hiding OTPs in high-risk scenarios) will be available in Android 16. Identity Check for Pixel and Samsung One UI 7 devices is expanding to more manufacturers on supported Android 16 devices.