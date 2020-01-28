Google to provide tech support on Twitter via #AndroidHelp

Shares

Google has announced that it will start providing support to Android phone users on Twitter via the hashtag #AndroidHelp.

The issues that will be tackled through the hashtag will include; General troubleshooting, Identity and Authentication, Accessibility, Security and many other Android features. The responses will come from the official @Android Twitter handle.

One will have to ask the questions in public and not via DMs as is the norm, most probably so that they can be able to reach as many people as possible with the answers provided.