Recent trends in the smartphone manufacturing industry have made it possible for the average smartphone users to easily have access smartphones that have features and designs that would otherwise be beyond their budget.

According to Communications Authority of Kenya the current smartphone usage and penetration rate stands at 72.6% representing 37.4 million devices in the country. Experts predict that more individuals will acquire smartphones due to their growing affordability and initiatives to enhance internet connectivity and digital literacy.

Traditionally, for one able to access a phone that ticked all the right boxes with regards to smartphone performance, software and hardware, one had to dig deep in their pockets to be able to afford high performing and durable devices, this was an ability reserved for the elite in the society.

Through democratization of technology flagship smartphone features such as 5G connectivity, Generative AI, AI LinkBoost, large battery capacities, IP69/68/67 water resistant levels and military graded shock resistance are now available for midrange and budget smartphones. Through smartphone manufactures such as OPPO introducing these features to their mid-range and budget devices. Offering smartphone consumers, a chance at accessing durable and high-performance smartphones at a reasonable cost.

This is evident in smartphones like the OPPO A3X series, A5 Pro series and the Reno13 series having generative AI features, highest smartphone IP rating in the A5 Pro and Reno13 series to enhance experience.

While democratizing technology and AI continue to make smartphones accessible to their users ,financial accessibility of these devices remains a key challenge for smartphone manufactures. This is where Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)/ Lipa Pole Pole services assist consumers acquire smartphones. BNPL providers such as Onphone Mobile, LOOP among others have partnered with smartphone manufacturers to offer flexible payment plans, that allow users to pay for devices in instalments rather than upfront purchase.

The impact of BNPL services on smartphone adoption is undeniable. Currently the sector has seen a growth of 6.2% in 2024 up from 2.1% in 2021 according to FinAccess survey. This growth trajectory is expected to continue at a CAGR of about 9% and by 2030, the sector is projected to be valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion, according to Business Wire.

Recognizing the synergy between device innovation and financial inclusion, smartphone manufactures such as OPPO Kenya has partnered with BNPL service providers such as LOOP and Onphone to offer tailored device financing options for its consumers, effectively lowering the entry barrier to reliable, durable and innovative devices and fostering digital transformation in the Kenyan market.

As smartphones manufactures continue to develop the latest technology in smartphone and BNPL service providers expanding their services, OPPO’s mission to democratize AI and have technology for all will become a reality. By incorporating inclusive designs and features for different smartphone users.

By Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya