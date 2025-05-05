Shares

Air Asia has announced that it will terminate its Nairobi route later this year. The budget airline launched flights from Kuala Lumpur and the Kenyan capital in November 2024.

The flights to Nairobi were Air Asia’s first route to Africa and its introduction to the African market, with direct flights between the two cities operating four times each week. The airline operates the route with an Airbus A330-300 aircraft seating up to 285 passengers.

According to a memo from the airline, Air Asia will halt flights on the route on Sept. 1. It cited weak demand as the reason. The airline will continue to operate scheduled services on the route until the end of August.

Air Asia said affected passengers will be given full refunds or credits for future flights with the airline. The carrier also said it will monitor demand for flights to Nairobi and would reconsider the service if there is an increase in demand.

Air Asia announced last June that it would introduce flights to Nairobi and said other destinations were also under consideration. Sustainability in the Sky reported that Johannesburg and Cape Town were possibilities.