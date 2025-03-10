Shares

Standard Chartered has announced a partnership with Village Capital to continue and expand its Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator across Africa, the Middle East, and Pakistan. The initiative will be funded by Futuremakers by Standard Chartered (Futuremakers), the Bank’s global youth economic empowerment initiative for disadvantaged young people, and the Standard Chartered Foundation.

Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will provide specialised training, catalytic funding, and access to a global network of peers, finance providers, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners. Over three years, 400 women entrepreneurs will receive support to build thriving microbusinesses, create jobs, and drive lasting social and environmental impact.

The initiative aims to:

● Provide more than 32 catalytic grants totaling almost USD. 1.9m

● Enable and support over 1,200 jobs.

The Accelerator will be available across 12 of Standard Chartered’s markets, continuing in Bahrain, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Zambia, and expanding to two new markets, Uganda and Egypt.

Tanuj Kapilashrami, Chief Strategy and Talent Officer at Standard Chartered, said: “Empowering women is critical to economic growth, and central to our stand of lifting participation by unleashing the financial potential of women and small businesses. We believe equitable access to funding and resources is essential to fostering innovation and driving meaningful social impact – whether it be through our Futuremakers philanthropic programmes, 1 Funding for Futuremakers Women in Tech in Saudi Arabia and South Africa is from Standard Chartered not Standard Chartered Foundation. our banking propositions such as the SC Women’s International Network, or the work we do towards supporting a diverse supplier base. Through the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator, we are addressing the systemic challenges women microbusiness owners face, creating pathways for them to scale their businesses which will, in turn, help drive positive change in their communities.”

Commenting on the impact of the programme, a Women in Tech alumna, Priscilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Rhea, a microbusiness based in Kenya, said: “The Women in Tech programme has been a gamechanger for my company. It not only provided access to crucial capital, but also a start-up support system that is tailored for women entrepreneurs to ensure they can align their businesses for impact. I’ve gained the financial tools, mentorship, and network needed to scale my business with confidence.”

Applications for the 2025 Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will open in late April. Participants will receive investment-readiness training, personalised development plans, and expert mentorship. They will work with advisors and industry leaders to strengthen their business models and access networking opportunities. More than USD 600K in grant funding for entrepreneurs will be distributed annually across markets.

Since launching more than a decade ago, Women in Tech has helped more than 4,000 women across 17 of Standard Chartered’s markets. Today’s news follows the announcement that Futuremakers Women in Tech is continuing in the US, with applications already underway.

Futuremakers Women in Tech is one of several programmes that aim to tackle inequality and empower disadvantaged young people. Since launching in 2019, Futuremakers has enabled and supported more than 88,900 jobs.

Funding for Futuremakers Women in Tech in Saudi Arabia and South Africa is from Standard Chartered.