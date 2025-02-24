Shares

The Rock Society of Kenya (R.S.K.) has announced that the third edition of the Wacken Metal Battle Sub-Saharan Africa Kenya edition will take place on March 29, 2025. It will be at the Nairobi Street Kitchen, in Nairobi, Kenya,

This Battle of the bands will showcase Kenya’s top metal bands as they compete for the chance to represent Kenya and East Africa at the Sub-Saharan Africa finals in Johannesburg this May. The ultimate prize will be an opportunity to perform and compete at the Wacken Open Air in Germany, the world’s largest metal festival.

This event is organised by the Rock Society of Kenya, an organisation dedicated to supporting rock musicians across Kenya, in collaboration with Emalyth, an African metal music promoter based in South Africa.

The Wacken Metal Battle Sub-Saharan Africa is part of the global Wacken Metal Battle, the world’s biggest battle of the bands. The competition provides an opportunity for metal acts from across the globe to perform at Wacken Open Air and compete on the global Wacken Metal Battle stage. This year’s Sub-Saharan Africa finals will feature participants from Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

The bands performing in Kenya this year are Chovu, Irony Destroyed and the event will also feature the 2023 and 2024 Wacken Metal Battle Kenya winners, Last Year’s Tragedy.

Advance tickets are Ksh. 1000 per person while gate tickets are Ksh. 1500 per person. These are available now at rsk.hustlesasa.shop.