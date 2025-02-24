Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has received the African Air Cargo Airline of the Year award at the Air Cargo Africa Conference 2025.

The award, determined through an extensive online voting process by readers of STAT Trade Times recognizes KQ Cargo’s service, innovation, and significant contributions to the growth of Africa’s cargo industry. STAT Trade Times is an aviation and air cargo publication.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mr. Peter Musola, Head of Cargo at Kenya Airways, expressed gratitude for the recognition: “We are incredibly honored to receive this award, especially here in Nairobi, as we host the Air Cargo Africa Conference in Kenya for the first time. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire cargo team.”

He further emphasized KQ Cargo’s strategic focus, stating, “Africa remains central to our operations, and we are committed to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable cargo solutions that drive trade and economic growth across the continent and beyond.”

The award coincides with Nairobi’s debut as the host city for the Air Cargo Africa Conference, marking the first time the event has been held in Kenya in its 14-year history. The recognition highlights Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s (JKIA) growing status as a premier African cargo hub, facilitating trade and economic expansion across the region.

The Air Cargo Africa 2025 Conference attracted over 60 exhibitors and 2,000 attendees, including industry leaders in air cargo, freight logistics, and supply chain management. The event provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders such as shippers, freight forwarders, e-tailers, manufacturers, and logistics professionals.