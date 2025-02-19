Shares

Since the birth of the internet, gaming online has become incredibly popular. Today, people in lots of different parts of the world jump onto a mobile device or computer to play casino games online. Slots are especially popular, thanks to their straightforward nature and simple gameplay.

2024 was a big year for slots and saw several trends predicted as players demand more and more from online gaming providers. Trends foreseen included more immersive gameplay, personalized gameplay, stronger integration of blockchain technology and, for a seamless experience, greater accessibility across different platforms. Below is a look at some of the games slot fans played the most in 2024.

San Quentin 2: Death Row

The original San Quentin slot came out in 2021. Fans have flocked to the new release, which delighted and entertained them, in 2024. The five-reeler is a volatile slot that offers 1,024 ways to win.

Reels feature locked Enhancer Cells at the top and bottom of the reels. Unlock these and they’ll release either a Razor Split symbol that lands on reels and doubles them, a wild, a high paying inmate or xAllways symbol. Hitting one or two scatters will transform them into wilds. Hitting more than two will earn you eight Green Mile spins with up to three Jumping Wilds. The more Jumping Wilds, the more reels with active Enhancer Cells available to you.

The developers, Nolimit City, were onto a winner with this follow-up. The many ways to win and the theme and story of the slot are highly original. Slot fans love it.

Rainbow Riches

“Rainbow Riches” is a modern classic and immensely popular in old-school casinos and other gaming establishments, but the online version has also enjoyed widespread popularity. This upbeat Irish-themed slot has proven a real hit with fans because of its lively leprechaun character, simple but cheerful visuals and Irish tunes.

It’s another five reeler, with three rows and 20 paylines. Fans don’t come to the game for free spins, but for the quirkier bonus features. These include the Road to Riches trail bonus, which creates the opportunity to win 500 times your stake; the Wishing Well pick me bonus, which, if you land three Wishing Well scatters or more, also rewards you with a chance to win 500 times your wager; and the Pot of Gold bonus, which, like the others, offers scope to win 500 times your stake.

The bonus features are not to be missed.

Ancient Tumble

“Ancient Tumble,” from Relaxed Gaming, jas more than 46,000 ways to win. This six reeler, set in the jungle, also boasts 10 different bonus features.

Fans of this one are attracted to the free spins features, of which there are four. Free spins features come with extra such as coins, coins with multipliers, multiplier increases and colossal symbols. If you combine all four spins into the Super Spins mode, the mode will feature all the extras.

As well as the plentiful bonus features, the game offers the chance to win 10,000 times your wager as the maximum win.

Donut Division

This playful six reeler with five rows and 19 paylines has a funky soundtrack, plus the cops and robbers and donuts theme. The game came out late in 2024, which was still long enough to register plenty of visits, and offers a maximum payout of 12,500 times your bet. It has a medium volatility rating.

The entertaining theme means reels bear symbols of police officers, coffee cups, traffic lights, traffic cones and, of course, doughnuts. The action will take place in either a warehouse or out on the streets by a pizza parlor or donut outlet, depending on the mode.

The green Gooey Wilds can substitute other symbols in the right places and improve combinations for bigger wins. The Gooey Guns shoot out wilds to the left and fill these positions with wilds that are the same value as the gun. Land an FS badge in three places and you get a choice of four bonus rounds. If you land four, you can pick a Super version of each round.

Last year, the games above received massive amounts of love from online slots players. Other terrific games to have entertained a wealth of slots fans in 2024 include “Sweet Bonanza 1000,” “Pond of Plinko” and “Tarasque”.