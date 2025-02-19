Shares

At least 128 schools in Nyandarua and Laikipia counties are set to benefit from the Safaricom School Regreening Programme. The initiative aims to engage learners in environmental conservation while enhancing food security.

So far, 40 schools in the two counties have benefited from a week-long fruit tree growing exercise where each received 50 fruit seedling tailored to the local ecological conditions. The seedlings range from Hass avocados to apple mangoes, oranges, and loquats.

“Safaricom’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 goes beyond carbon reduction to creating long-term benefits for future generations. Through the programme, we will create awareness on environmental stewardship among learners, giving them early exposure to knowledge and training to develop practical skills while also contributing to long-term sustainability,” said Karen Basiye, Director, Sustainable Business and Social Impact, Safaricom PLC.

In addition to environmental conservation, the Schools Regreening Programme aims to ensure that the institutions benefit from nutrition and potential extra income generated from any surplus produce.

Under this initiative, Safaricom will facilitate procurement and transportation of the seedlings to the schools. The schools will be responsible for land preparation, fencing, watering, and nurturing of the seedlings to maturity.

In its commitment to become net-zero by 2050, one of Safaricom’s strategies is to grow five million trees by 2030; this is estimated to offset 26% of its emissions. As of December 2024, Safaricom has grown over 2.3 million trees in degraded forests.