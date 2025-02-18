Shares

The 12th Sankalp Africa Summit is scheduled for February 27-28, 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit will spotlight investment, innovation, and sustainability, aiming to unlock funding for African startups through live deal rooms, pitching sessions, and investor matchmaking.

More than 400 startups will participate, gaining access to global markets, financing opportunities, and mentorship. The 2025 Sankalp Africa Awards will recognize outstanding ventures in agriculture, healthcare, fintech, and climate resilience, reflecting the continent’s entrepreneurial growth and impact potential.

This year’s edition will also focus on climate resilience, food security, and financial inclusion, addressing funding challenges in Africa’s startup ecosystem. Despite attracting $6.5 billion in venture capital in 2022, investment remains concentrated in select markets and sectors. The summit aims to bridge these gaps, ensuring equitable funding distribution across industries.

According to Vikas Bali, CEO, Intellecap, “The 12th Sankalp Africa Summit, aims to be the largest assembly of impact enterprises from across Africa who are building solutions for a sustainable quality of life for both people and the planet. We invite our partners and stakeholders to forge collaborations that nurtures and propels our enterprises and enable their innovative solutions to scale globally and create opportunities of growth. The Summit is a testament to our shared commitment in building an enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“This year our Summit is focussed around bolstering Africa’s entrepreneurial zeal and we will ignite transformative growth, build a movement for capital access and create a community of champions. We firmly believe this Summit will throw a spotlight on the continent’s innovators and serve as a continuous beacon of inspiration in Africa, driving sustainable and scalable innovations for a brighter, greener future.” opined Karnika Yadav, Partner and Director, Intellecap.

The 12th Sankalp Africa Summit will be supported by Villgro Africa, Jhpiego, Health Finance Coalition, Grand Challenges Canada, Boehringer Ingelheim, Business for Health Solutions, William Davidson Institute and Viya.

Sankalp Forum was initiated in India in 2009 by Intellecap, part of the Aavishkaar Group, to create a thriving ecosystem for business-led inclusive development. Sankalp has enabled enterprises and entrepreneurs and has helped raise over USD 800 million in funding and disbursed over USD 1.3 Million in cash grants.