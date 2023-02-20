Shares

One of Africa’s largest convening on impact entrepreneurship and sustainable development, the Sankalp Africa Summit, promises to positively engage over 1,500 different stakeholders from across the development sector ecosystem, to discuss, define, and drive forward the critical levers of entrepreneurial success for the Sustainable Development Goals for its 10th Edition which will be hosted at Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, on the 1st and 2nd of March,

Now in its 10th year, Sankalp Africa will celebrate a decade of impact. This year’s summit, is themed around ‘Transformative Impact’ and will help drive exciting discussions, structured in various formats like master classes and panel sessions, fireside chats and workshops, global leaders speeches and deal rooms, all aimed at forging collaborative partnerships, and imagining the future beyond the goals themselves.

According to Arielle Molino, Sankalp Lead and AVP Intellecap, “We are very excited to bring the 10th edition of Sankalp to Nairobi and continuing the dialogue with our partners on how to achieve SDGs for Africa by 2030. The summit aims to create innovative and collaborative approaches with promising entrepreneurs, global thought leaders, leading foundations, socially conscious corporates and an attending trillion dollar investor community who are committed to making a substantial contribution towards driving a sustainable and inclusive agenda for Africa”

The summit will also witness some our key global sponsors like our Strategic Partner- Visa Foundation, Affiliate Partner-GIZ and Program Partners-Villgro Africa, FSD Uganda, US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) & Energy Catalystcoming together to help achieve the SDGs , with each of them lending specific perspective and insight.

Visa Foundation, one of the key sponsors of the Summit, will look at supporting inclusive economies, the growth of gender diverse and inclusive, small and micro businesses and broader community needs and disaster response in times of crisis. As Chukwudi Onike, Program Officer, Visa Foundation explains “Gender is at the heart of our impactful work across emerging countries. The 10th Sankalp Africa Summit is a great opportunity to showcase adaptable, sustainable solutions to gender issues and to stimulate conversations, collaborations, innovation and investments. I hope that partnerships made at the Summit lead to the development of real, inclusive and transformative impact.”

GIZ, another key partner to the Summit, will look at climate adaptation through entrepreneurship. As Sarah Makena Njeru, Climate Investment Advisor, GIZ said, “We are proud to be a Partner to the Summit and we would like to engage in a dynamic conversation to build a sustainable business environment. We will also be hosting a Leadership Impact dinner which will help us connect with the leading change makers from the ecosystem”

Another key part of the summit is the Sankalp Africa Awards which aims to recognize and reward high impact enterprises in the Africa region. Five finalists from key impact sectors across the region will get the opportunity to pitch their enterprises to a jury panel comprising of eminent business leaders.

To participate in the Summit, please visit https://bit.ly/3Qxyett where you can buy a delegate ticket, or an exhibition booth to come and showcase your enterprise or your innovation team to a global audience at the Summit.