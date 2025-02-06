Shares

Verto has announced that it has launched the Verto Global Business Award, an initiative to recognize and accelerate the growth of early-stage startups.

The awards has a prize pool of up to USD 15,000 and will spotlight the most promising sector-agnostic startups with global potential, equipping them with the resources needed to scale, and expand into new markets.

Starting today, February 6 2025, applications will open to early-stage startups, that have been operating for a maximum of two years in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya. Winners will be selected based on their market impact, innovation, and business growth potential. Eligible startups must demonstrate multiple market operations and connections with international suppliers.

The winner, runner-up and second runner-up will be announced on 10th October 2025 and awarded USD 10,000, USD 3,000, and USD 2,000 respectively.

Startups are encouraged to submit their application online here platform043033.typeform.com.

Speaking on the launch of Verto Global Business Award, Ola Oyetayo, CEO and Co-Founder of Verto said: “The world today is more connected than ever, and for startups, access to global markets isn’t just an advantage – it’s a game changer. Payments are at the heart of this, and, at Verto, we’ve spent years breaking down financial barriers, enabling businesses to send and receive money effortlessly while connecting Africa and other emerging markets to the world. The Verto Global Business Award takes this a step further, equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs with the resources and global recognition they need to scale and compete on a global stage.”

Since its launch in 2017, Verto has facilitated cross-border transactions between 50 currencies in over 200 countries. The Verto Global Business Award is designed to help startups tap into this growth, fostering innovation and supporting businesses in Africa’s economic transformation.