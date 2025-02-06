Shares

A recent study by McKinsey revealed that 66% of all customers actively consider sustainability when making a purchase, a figure that rises to 75% among millennials. This data showcases a profound shift in consumer behavior, where individuals are no longer just seeking products but a connection with brands that align with their values and priorities. Several other studies, including the Ipsos Global Trends 2021 survey, confirm that customers are increasingly aligning themselves with brands that are compatible with their principles of which environmental sustainability is a high priority.

Against this backdrop, businesses are now facing mounting pressure to lower their carbon footprint. This responsibility is especially critical for manufacturing companies, whose carbon footprint is reflected in energy usage, raw material sourcing, transportation, and waste management.

With their toll on the environment being higher than all other components of the industrial sector, manufacturers have a unique opportunity to drive sustainability by adopting responsible practices across their operations. One of the most impactful strategies in this regard is the responsible sourcing of raw materials, which can be achieved by prioritizing partnerships with suppliers that adhere to ethical and sustainable practices. Partners that prioritize considerations like restoring harvested lands for items like timber and local sourcing for products like palm oil are a perfect-fit for manufacturers that aim for the long-run.

At the same time, it is imperative of manufacturers to consider their sourcing and usage of water resources. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), water resources around the world are increasingly depleted due to over-extraction, climate change and pollution. To address this, companies are called upon to devise ways of minimising their fresh water usage, achievable through recycling technologies, like those installed at Pwani Oil’s Kikambala plant, where water from major production processes is purified and re-used in the liquid detergent manufacturing.

Energy efficiency is another crucial aspect of sustainable manufacturing. By investing in renewable energy sources and optimizing production processes, companies can minimize energy wastage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This not only lowers operational costs but also strengthens a brand’s reputation among environmentally conscious consumers. We have seen this firsthand at Pwani Oil Products Limited, where investments in solar technology and other onsite renewable energy generation options have set us on the pace to halve our grid demand by 2030.

Meanwhile, proper waste management is essential for mitigating environmental damage. Implementing robust recycling programs and adopting a circular economy approach—where resources are reused and repurposed—can significantly reduce landfill waste. Such practices promote resource efficiency and demonstrate a commitment to long-term sustainability.

Transportation and logistics also play a key role in a company’s carbon footprint. Optimizing distribution networks and investing in fuel-efficient vehicles can reduce emissions associated with getting products to market. Smart logistics not only benefit the environment but also improve operational efficiency.

Finally, it has been shown by various scholars that businesses that integrate community engagement into their sustainability strategies amplify their impact. Educational initiatives and partnerships with local organizations can raise awareness about sustainable practices, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship. These efforts create a ripple effect, encouraging consumers and communities to adopt more sustainable behaviours. Again, I must cite evidence from Pwani Oil’s regular tree planting and ocean cleanup activities, which have helped engrain in communities the need to actively pursue environmental restoration and protection.

There are many other strategies for enhancing the sustainability of manufacturing actions, which manufacturers must adopt bearing in mind that the growing demand for sustainable products is a clear signal to either adapt or risk obsolescence. By integrating sustainable practices into their operations, manufacturers can play a pivotal role in building a greener future, and one that aligns with the values of today’s conscious consumers.

By Rajul Malde, Commercial Director at Pwani Oil Products Limited