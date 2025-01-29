Shares

Fahari Aviation is set to host the inaugural Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium from March 18th to 19th, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event will serve as a platform to unlock the transformative potential of Advanced Air Mobility and explore its diverse applications across the African continent.

The symposium will convene industry professionals, policymakers, innovators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supporting ecosystem developers, operators and aviation enthusiasts eager to explore the future of air mobility in Africa. Attendees will benefit from the following:

1. Case Studies: Participants will gain insights from urban air mobility implementation plans in leading global cities such as New York, Paris, and Singapore and learn strategies for adapting these solutions to Africa’s unique context.

2. Cutting-Edge Technologies: Discover the latest advancements in Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and the technologies that are shaping the future of air transportation. • Expert Perspectives: Engage with thought leaders to deepen your understanding of Advanced Air Mobility fundamentals and its potential to transform transportation in Africa.

Commenting on the symposium, Mr. Hawkins Musili, General Manager of Fahari Aviation, stated, “The Africa Symposium on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) marks a pivotal moment for the continent’s aviation future. This event provides a unique opportunity to shape an inclusive, sustainable, and innovative AAM ecosystem tailored to Africa’s diverse needs.” He further noted, “The gathering is not just about technological advancement; it’s about forging global partnerships to accelerate Africa’s journey toward the next generation of aviation.”

You can register for the symposium here: fahariaviation.com.

Fahari Aviation LTD(FAV) is a fully owned subsidiary of Kenya Airways PLC group set up in 2020. The company spearheads the effective application of Future Aviation Technologies such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), across various sectors in Africa and beyond. FAV is a service provider specializing in implementing efficient and cost-effective UAS solutions for Training, Operations, Consultancy, Maintenance, and related services.

Fahari Aviation has a Remote Operations unit (ROC) certified by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority that offers enterprise solutions in areas such as Agriculture, Surveillance, Infrastructure Inspections, Conservation, Power, Oil & Gas, Government Services, Emergency Response among others.