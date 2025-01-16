Shares

In a move to bridge the gap between Kenya’s informal sector and the government’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), 20X Entrepreneur has officially launched the Chanuka, Jipange na Opportunities initiative.

The program aims to equip artisans, suppliers, and construction professionals in the Jua Kali sector with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the housing value chain. With a target of engaging over 4,000 participants across seven counties by early 2025, the initiative is set to create lasting economic impact and foster trust between local communities and policymakers.

“The Jua Kali sector employs over 80% of Kenya’s workforce but remains underserved in terms of access to financial products and growth opportunities,” said Eunice Maina, CEO of 20X Entrepreneur. “Through this initiative, we are creating a platform that not only addresses these gaps but also inspires a new narrative of empowerment and possibility for Kenya’s informal sector.”

The initiative is built on four core pillars:

1. Economic Empowerment: Providing skills training, business tools, and connections to job opportunities. The business skills training covers essential areas such as financial management, customer relationship building, marketing strategies, and leveraging technology to improve business operations. Participants are guided on how to identify and seize new market opportunities, enhance their negotiation skills, and build sustainable business models that can thrive in Kenya’s evolving economic landscape. Additionally, the program includes training on effective negotiation strategies and connecting with manufacturers to secure favorable credit terms and supply agreements.

2. Financial Inclusion: Facilitating access to affordable financing and insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of Jua Kali workers.

3. Data Collection: Building a traceable database of artisans and suppliers to foster collaboration between the government and the private sector.

4. Positive Perception Shift: Creating a positive narrative around government initiatives by showcasing success stories and amplifying opportunities.

The pilot phase of the program has already kicked off with successful training sessions in Embu County, where over 150 SMEs and artisans participated, and Nakuru County, which saw over 200 attendees. The next training session will be on January 16th in Machakos County. Subsequent weekly sessions will be held in Mombasa, Nairobi, Eldoret, and Homabay. Each event will bring together local artisans, suppliers, contractors, and community leaders to explore opportunities within the housing value chain, connect with manufacturers, and learn about financial products designed for their businesses.