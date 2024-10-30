Shares

Kenyan comedy star Barbara Nyambura has dropped her debut single dubbed Next Mistake. The release comes a few weeks after she announced that she will be venturing into music as part of her career progression.

Barbara is widely known for her witty, hilarious, and thought-provoking skits. She says her new music has been inspired by the moments in her life when she found herself drawn to someone or something knowing very well that it might not end well. According to her, the song came from a deep and personal place of curiosity and vulnerability.

“This is my debut single and it’s exciting to finally share this side of myself with my fans. Music has always been close to my heart, so this feels like a full-circle moment and I’m excited to bring my fans along this journey,” she said.

Nyambura adds that she draws inspiration from Kenyan rapper Nyanshinski, and has wowed her fans with the new single that has stirred up conversations, with many unbelievably awed by her musical prowess. The song is rooted in real emotions and experiences, both hers and those she has observed around her.

With the new song rocking the airwaves, Nyambura has bigger dreams of working with renowned artists. Locally, she has singled out Sanaipei Tande, Fena Gitu, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Nadia Mukami, Dela, and Sage as some of the musical geniuses she would like to work with. Regionally, she would love to work with Omawumi, Sho Madjozi, Zuchu, and Simi. Internationally, she dreams of working with American RnB singer H.E.R.

Nyambura has downplayed reports that she may be transitioning fully into music, noting that her content creation and acting are not about to stop anytime soon.

“It is not so much a shift as it is an expansion. Music has always been part of who I am, just like comedy and acting. I believe in expressing myself through different art forms, and music allows me to share a more intimate, vulnerable side of myself. These different aspects of entertainment are all part of who I am. Acting, content creation, and music all tell stories in unique ways, and I want to continue exploring and growing in all these areas,” she added.