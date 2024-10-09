Shares

Nairobi is set to host the 9th edition of Securexpo East Africa, an exhibition dedicated to homeland security, fire, and safety sectors. This year’s edition has been slated for 15th-17th October and will converge over 3,000 professionals and 150 brands showcasing the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies in the security, fire, and safety sectors.

The event will see over 20 industry thought leaders deliver insights on emerging trends in fire safety, digital security, and the evolving landscape of risk management. All of which are increasingly vital topics in the modern world. Attendees will also have access to expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and emerging solutions.

This year’s edition will also feature the Get CTF Cyber Hackathon Challenge, which will see 20 finalists from Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda compete to demonstrate their cybersecurity expertise. This challenge highlights the significance of nurturing local talent in the rapidly growing field of digital security.

Additionally, attendees will experience live demonstrations and product launches featuring various breakthrough technologies. These include AI-driven surveillance systems and integrated access control solutions, showcasing the future of security innovation.

Speaking ahead of the expo, Angela Kinyua, Managing Director at Montgomery Group East Africa, the expo organizer, said, “We are excited to return to Nairobi for the 9th edition of Securexpo East Africa. Homeland security, fire, and safety are rapidly evolving, and this expo provides a platform to showcase the latest technologies, facilitate knowledge exchange, and foster partnerships that can address these challenges.”