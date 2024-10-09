Shares

Kenyan hip-hop stars Asum Garvey and Dr. Reign recently unveiled their joint album, Awesum Reign: The Stance, at an event held at the Mageuzi Hub in Nairobi. The event, dubbed Awsum Reign: The Stance Reveal Party, was organized in partnership with Martell Blue Swift, Mageuzi Hub, Baze Radio, and Cosmo Lounge.

Speaking after the event, rapper, songwriter, and audio engineer Asum Garvey shared his excitement, saying there has been an amazing energy around the album. “I feel energized and proud to have created a timeless piece with Dr. Reign,” he said.

The album launch party let the audience listen to the music as the artists offered insights, behind-the-scenes, and inspiration for the tracks while performing some of the songs for the audience. Calvin Wanguku, General Manager of Baze Radio, moderated the podcast-style session and streamed it live on Baze Radio, allowing fans to experience the conversion.

The exclusive event was a star-studded affair, with notable media and Kenyan music industry figures in attendance. Artists Boutross, Juliani, Fena Gitu, and Groovy Jo were among the attendees at the event. Media personalities Calvin Wanguku, who was the moderator, Mr. Fabz from Trace FM, and Amina Abdi from NTV were also in attendance. Activist Boniface Mwangi also attended the event and spoke on the importance of good governance alluding to the sub-theme of the album.

In addition to the album launch, Dr. Reign made an announcement. He revealed that he had been appointed the new brand influencer for the French Cognac House, Martell. “I’ve entered a brand partnership with Martell as a Martell Blue Swift VSOP influencer. It was a perfect and timely opportunity because I love Cognac. It fits perfectly into my lifestyle, that I don’t hide from the public eye,” he said.

While originally intended to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, Awesum Reign: The Stance is a mirror to society. Some tracks reflect Kenya today, highlighting themes such as poor working conditions, corruption, political impunity, and poor governance.

“Out my melanin, Mbili and Kazi are really in tune with what’s happening in the political space. This was us making a stance and challenging the status quo as artists who are conscious about what is happening in the country because we are citizens first,” said Asum Garvey.