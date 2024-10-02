Shares

Henkel Kenya has achieved a significant sustainability milestone, with its manufacturing site now fully powered by 100% renewable electricity. This accomplishment is a notable step forward for Henkel’s sustainability efforts in the region, highlighting Kenya’s leadership in the transition to clean energy.

The company is among eight manufacturing sites of the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the Middle East and Africa, that have successfully transitioned to renewable electricity sources. This shift includes on-site solar installations and external renewable sources such as hydroelectric and wind energy.

Henkel’s Nairobi factory has transitioned to renewable electricity sources, including on-site solar installations, helping eliminate Scope 2 emissions and reducing its carbon footprint. This shift to renewable energy is expected to avoid around 3.5 tons of CO2 emissions annually, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the country.

Currently, the solar installation at Henkel’s Nairobi site provides about 95% of daily electricity needs on optimal days, while the remaining 5% runs on external renewable sources. The plant is exploring ways to further expand this capacity, reinforcing Henkel’s environmental responsibility.

Through its initiatives, Henkel has eliminated approximately 10,471 tons of CO2 emissions per year from its Scope 2 activities. This is equivalent to removing the carbon footprint of around 2,500 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year or ca. 2,700 flights from New York to Singapore. By drastically reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, Henkel is making a substantial environmental impact and setting a benchmark for the industry.

Aligned with Henkel’s 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework, this achievement is part of Henkel’s broader goal to create value through purposeful growth and responsible business development. With this milestone, Henkel continues to lead by example, showcasing that sustainable practices can drive positive environmental impact while achieving operational excellence.

Speaking on this achievement, Nancy Mwathi, Plant Manager for Henkel’s Nairobi Adhesives Factory, stated, “This is a tremendous milestone for our team and a key part of Henkel’s broader vision. Seeing this project, which began in 2021, come to fruition in 2024 has been both exciting and transformative. By aligning our goals with Henkel’s 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework, we are not only contributing to global ambitions but also making a tangible impact on the ground here in Kenya.”