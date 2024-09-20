Shares

Spiro has announced the official opening of its manufacturing centre on Old Mombasa Road in Nairobi. The new facility is set to produce thousands of electric bikes and batteries annually, marking a significant milestone in Spiro’s expansion across Africa.

In addition to the manufacturing centre, Spiro is also launching the Spiro Academy aimed to upskill local talent, providing training in electric bike and battery manufacturing and assembly. The Academy reflects Spiro’s commitment to fostering youth employment and female empowerment within the community.

Since commencing operations in Nairobi in July this year, Spiro has deployed its 1,000th bike in Kenya within just one month. As the factory ramps up to full capacity over the coming weeks, the number of bikes deployed is expected to increase significantly.

Spiro’s operation model is centred around battery swapping technology, which provides riders with access to Spiro’s network of swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions. This flexible approach ensures that energy is available exactly when and where our customers need it. Our State of Charge (SoC) technology greatly enhances the riding experience, offering a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Speaking at the official opening event, Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, commented on the new developments said, “A core part of our mission is to support youth employment and empower women. This factory and the Spiro Academy are crucial steps towards achieving these goals, creating valuable opportunities for local individuals and contributing to the community’s growth.”

On his part, Raymond Kitunga, Spiro’s Deputy, expressed his pride in the impact of the new initiatives stating, “We are incredibly proud of the positive influence our manufacturing centre and Academy have on the community. Spiro’s commitment to delivering social, economic, and environmental benefits through our EV production in Kenya is evident in the opportunities we are creating and the sustainable solutions we are providing.”