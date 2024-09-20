Shares

Kenya Airways has successfully operated its first flight staffed fully by accredited crew under the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Flight KQ554 from Nairobi to Kinshasa marked the significant milestone for the airline, joining a select group of African carriers that have achieved this certification.

The was part of a 71 Kenya Airways personnel who have completed training to obtain the EASA Attestation Certificate. This demonstrates their proficiency in managing safety and service functions on European-registered aircraft.

The EASA Certification equips the KQ team to effectively manage safety and service operations on European-registered aircraft during ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) operations. This reinforces the airline’s commitment to providing world-class aviation services, adhering to the highest international safety standards.

The addition of EASA certification marks a new chapter in the history of Kenya Airways as the airline continues to strive to meet and exceed global standards. It also highlights the airline’s success in aligning ACMI operations with its regulations and standardizing cabin services.

“We are proud to have a significant portion of our cabin crew successfully complete the EASA training program, demonstrating their proficiency in meeting the rigorous requirements of this internationally respected certification. This accomplishment exemplifies Kenya Airways’ leadership in the African aviation industry and our preparedness to match international standards,” said KQ COO George Kamal.

On her part, Pauline Kihara, Head of In-Flight Services and Catering at KQ said, “This milestone places our cabin crew in an advantageous position, benchmarked against global standards, and showcases our operational excellence. By aligning with one of the best regulatory frameworks in the world, we not only enhance the capabilities of our cabin crew but also strengthen the confidence of our passengers in the safety and quality of our services.”