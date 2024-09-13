Shares

Absa Bank has launched its Change Your Story campaign to encourage consumers to use digital channels and card payments. The initiative is part of Absa’s initiative to promote financial inclusion and improve user experiences.

The campaign, which runs up to 31st December this year, will feature grand prize draws. Three winners are set to walk away with Ksh. 1 million each. In addition to the cash prizes, there will be weekly draws offering shopping, dining, or weekend getaway vouchers throughout the campaign.

To participate in the draw, one needs to open a new Absa account and get a debit card or get a new Absa credit card, for new customers. Once this is done, additional transactions get you extra entries to the draw. Spending a minimum of Ksh. 1,000 on your debit or credit card at any POS or online, depositing Ksh. 10,000 weekly into your current or savings account and conducting at least five transactions weekly on the Absa Kenya App, Internet Banking, or dialling*224# will earn you points as well.

As part of the campaign, customers will also win holidays to the Masai Mara, Ol Pejeta, and Amboseli National Parks as well as trips to the Nairobi National Park, and fuel vouchers. The grand prize will be awarded monthly to three customers during the campaign.

All current and prospective customers can participate by signing up for an Absa Card, and other digital channels and using them for their day-to-day transactions.

Speaking about the campaign, Absa Bank Kenya Consumer Banking Director Moses Muthui said, “The Change Your Story campaign is aligned to our brand promise and goes beyond rewarding our customers. It seeks to bridge the gap in digital banking among Kenyans, promoting a shift from cash-heavy transactions to secure, convenient, and user-friendly digital and card transactions. This initiative is one of many steps we are taking to support our customers’ stories by building a more inclusive financial ecosystem, where every transaction has the potential to transform lives.”