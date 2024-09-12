Shares

Over 320 golfers from different clubs in the country are expected to converge at the par 73 Ruiru Golf Course for the annual Legendary Golf Tournament this Saturday. The golfers will compete for prizes as organizers promise a fun-filled outing from morning and crowning it with live band music in the evening.

The 18-hole course will see action tee off at 6:40 am in the morning, while the afternoon tee will start at 10:50 am to 1:30 pm at the event. The tournament is sponsored by First Assurance, Floor Knight, Gelian Hotel Machakos, Ngambi Fresh, Kwetu Real Estate, among others.

The tournament is part of the Ruiru Sports Club series of activities that began earlier in the year with corporate entities like IPF hosting tournaments at the Club.

Rhodah Mukami, an ardent golfer, was recently crowned the overall winner of the IPF golf tournament a fortnight ago at the same venue, having carded a score of 41 stableford points. She will be one of the key players to watch including single handicap long hitting Bernard Omondi, Joe Muendo and Beatrice Waweru .

“We are delighted to host some of the biggest names in the sport this weekend during the legendary golf day in Ruiru. We have partnered with some of the top corporate brands to organize this amazing journey that will see the winners grab top prizes. Our course is in a good shape, and the greens offer an enabling environment for players to compete,” said Ruiru Club Captain, JK Muraguri ahead of the tournament on Saturday.

On her part, an excited Rhoda Muhunyo, an avid golfer, said, “I am looking forward to picking up from where I left having won over 240 top amateurs. It is going to be a very tough battle against the best golfers in the country, but I believe with my experience and good run of form I will emerge victorious in this tourney. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset.”