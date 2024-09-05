Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) revamped its online booking platform in a bid to deliver a faster, more intuitive, and user-friendly experience for its customers.

Following the successful launch of a new website last year, these latest developments mark the second phase in the airline’s commitment to enhance online customer experience. The new booking engine is estimated to significantly reduce customers’ flight booking time, offering faster loading times for page sessions.

The airline has also introduced a free online self-rebooking service that will allow customers to rebook seamlessly during flight disruptions without calling the contact center. This service gives guests the control to select flights that are convenient for them based on their schedule, streamlining the process of re-booking alternative flights during flight rescheduling or cancellations. This will ensure minimal inconvenience, thus enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

“Technology is a key driver in ensuring exceptional customer service. This revamped booking platform delivers a significantly smoother online experience, streamlining everything from flight searches to booking, payment, and check-in for our digital-savvy customers. Our goal is to streamline all our processes to ensure efficiency and convenience at all touch points in the customer journey. This is through integrating technologically advanced solutions that give our guests control and allows them to self-service and save time. This move demonstrates the airline’s pursuit of innovation to enhance its digital operations and provide a rewarding travel booking experience for every customer,” said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer (CCCO) at Kenya Airways.

The effort to improve customer experience is underscored by a series of prestigious awards and nominations. These include the World Travel Tech Awards 2024 nomination, the e-commerce Leader Travel and Tourism Award, Gold Winner for Best Ticketing Platform, Silver Winner for Best Travel and Hospitality e-commerce Website, and Gold Winner for Best in E commerce Travel and Tourism. These accolades recognize the airline’s dedication to e-commerce excellence, solidifying its position as a leader in the travel industry.