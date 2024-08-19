Shares

Peak and Dale Group has announced the acquisition of Bean Interactive, a Kenyan marketing agency. Bean Interactive was founded by Martin Kiarie who has been serving as CEO since the founding of the business.

The acquisition aligns with Peak and Dale’s vision to become the leading integrated tech, marketing, and communications agency in Africa.

Following the acquisition, the mantle of leadership for Bean Interactive will pass to Brendah Mwirichia, who will take over as CEO. Brendah has a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the tech and communications sector. Together with the team at Peak and Dale, Brendah will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the marketing landscape.

The acquisition allows Bean Interactive and Peak and Dale Group to enhance the value they offer to clients in the markets they operate. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will allow Peak and Dale to deliver more comprehensive and impactful solutions, helping clients achieve their strategic goals and drive growth.

In her comments following the announcement of the acquisition, Brendah Mwirichia, CEO of Peak and Dale Group stated, “Acquiring Bean Interactive is a significant step in our journey to becoming a dominant player in the marketing and communications space. We are thrilled to welcome Bean Interactive into our family and look forward to leveraging their expertise and innovative approach to drive exceptional results for our clients.”

Since its inception fifteen years ago, Peak and Dale Group has grown to become a leading tech and communications agency with a proven track record of delivering integrated marketing solutions to clients. The firm’s communications portfolio includes clients such as Mozilla Corporation, AWF, TATA Motors, First Assurance, UNGA Group, Qatar Airways, UNESCO, and Kenya Tourism Board among others. The group has built websites and taken part in digital transformation for several organizations such as Sasini Plc, KETEPA, NSE, and ASEA. Through their tech services, they have received numerous awards, most recently being named the e-commerce agency of the year for three consecutive years in a row.