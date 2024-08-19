Shares

Citi Hoppa, one of the commuter service providers in Nairobi, has expanded its transportation solutions with the addition of 24 new Isuzu NQR buses. The new fleet will be named G20 Design in honor of City Hopper’s limited 20 years since inception in 2004.

The Ksh. 175 million investment is part of City Hoppa’s plan to modernize its fleet and offer passengers comfortable travel. At the flagging-off event held in Ruaka, the new Isuzu NQR 33-seater buses offered one free ride to commuters from Kencom Stage, Nairobi CBD, to different destinations including Kawangware, Kenyatta, and Ngumo.

In the two decades since its inception, City Hoppa has achieved various milestones that have shaped its growth and enhanced its services to the public.

In his remarks during the flagging-off event at TMD Ruaka, City Hoppa’s Operations Director, Githaiga Weru said, “Today’s flag-off demonstrates our pursuit for the highest standards of safety, comfort, and efficiency in our business through our long-time relationship with Isuzu East Africa. We continue to envision transforming Nairobi City transportation, becoming the benchmark for future transport in Kenya, providing a premium quality city transport network that is accessible and available to all commuters, and leading in providing value enhancement services.”

On his part, Thika Motor Dealers (TMD) Managing Director and Chairman of Isuzu EA Dealers Council George Wambugu said, “The Isuzu Dealer Network is an integral part of Isuzu East Africa’s business. With an extensive reach in East Africa, the dealers drive the accomplishment of Isuzu East Africa’s objectives. Isuzu has also been strategic in strengthening its dealer footprint across East Africa, enhancing after-sales service and being customer-centric. Today’s achievement is a demonstration of our delivery on the promise that Isuzu makes in enabling it to scale and reach its customers.”