Safaricom has announced major advancements in its 5G network coverage, having crossed the 1,000 sites mark. The telco’s 5G network is now available in all 47 counties in Kenya, and is actively growing its 5G footprint to 14% of the population.

With 1,114 5G sites covering 102 towns across the country, more individuals, businesses, and homes are now experiencing the benefits of high-speed internet. In addition to the growing network, Safaricom currently has over 11,000 enterprise customers on 5G and has seen growth in the number of active 5G smartphones to over 780,000.

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G. Since then, the company has continued expanding its 5G network driving digitization of enterprise solutions across IoT, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Payments. This expansion has led to optimized business operations, efficiency, and enabling innovation and scalability.

The telco offers tailored 5G data bundles and Wi-Fi packages, allowing customers and businesses to at fast speeds. The 5G bundles are available under Go Monthly on MySafaricom App, the Safaricom website, and USSD code *544#. 5G Wi-Fi can be accessed through the MySafaricom App, USSD *400# or by visiting the nearest Safaricom shop. Over the years, Safaricom has covered 97% of Kenya’s population on 2G, 3G, 4G and, most recently, 5G. Its Fibre network has passed more than 560,000 homes and businesses, ensuring reliable connectivity and high-speed internet access across the country.

Speaking on the significant achievement, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “Safaricom remains committed in leading Kenya’s Digital transformation through provision of a worry-free, always-on ubiquitous network enabling access to information, critical services, and communication therefore bridging the digital divide. We believe that the benefits of 5G will be a key catalyst in leapfrogging other innovations, industries as well as Kenya’s digital economy.”