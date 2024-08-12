Shares

Harmony Samuels (H-Money) has released his latest single Tic Tik featuring Nigerian star Reekado Banks. The song blends Reekado’s soft melodies and memorable hooks with an Afrobeats groove that is set to wow fans across Africa.

The release of Tic Tik marks the beginning of a new chapter in music for H-Money, who has previously worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5, Rick Ross, Fifth Harmony, Mary J. Blige, and more. “Tic Tik is my first single and my fire starter, marking the beginning of a new wave of Fro & Bee, which is a blend of Afrobeats and R&B, merging cultures, genres, and fresh collaborations,” H-Money said on his new single.

The Tic Tik music video features oscillating shots of the duo bathed in crimson hues and strobe lighting. The song captures the essence of Afrobeats rhythm and energy, while infusing H-Money’s signature style, resulting in a track that is irresistibly catchy and dance-worthy. From its pulsating beats to its captivating melodies, the song is guaranteed to set listeners’ feet in motion, guided by the vocals of Reekado Banks.

Based in Los Angeles, H-Money is more than a songwriter and producer. He is a self-taught musician since the age of four, and uses music as a power tool to unify the world with vibrations. His cultural background has greatly influenced his sound, which saw him collaborate with Afrobeats stars such as Tiwa Savage, scoring production credits on Kele Kele Love and Love Me x3 off her 2013 album Once Upon a Time.

He has also collaborated with singer Seyi Shay, earning production credits on her debut album Seyi or Shay, and songwriting credits on Rotimi’s 2019 hit record In My Bed featuring Wale. He is also the force behind beloved songs that took the world by storm like Janet Jackson’s Made for Now featuring Daddy Yankee and Say Yes with Michelle Williams featuring Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.