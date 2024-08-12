Shares

DaVinci Gourmet has officially kicked off its inaugural Barista Craft Championship, an event set to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of baristas across the globe. The competition will take place across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, bringing together talented coffee artists, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts.

The theme of this year’s competition is United Through Coffee. Participants have the chance to win up to Ksh. 77,000 (USD 6,000) in cash and prizes, including a sponsored coffee experience trip.

The DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2024 will also provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills, innovation, and creativity in coffee- making. New and experienced competitors from over 20 countries will be challenged to push the boundaries of flavour, technique, and presentation, as they create coffee-inspired masterpieces that reflect the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The competition will begin with the national preliminary round from 1st to 18th August 2024. During this phase, participants across Africa will submit a digital entry featuring a detailed recipe, video or written method of preparation, and an image of their coffee creation, all made using DaVinci Gourmet products with Espresso.

Following approval by the judges, successful entrants will advance to the Africa finals, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 14th September. Here, competitors will face a series of espresso-based challenges, judged on technical preparation, flavour complexity, and presentation.

The competition will culminate in the regional finals at the FHA HoReCa event in Singapore from 23rd to 24th October. National champions from each participating country or region will compete for the title, displaying their skills in practical tests, latte art, and the final presentation of their signature coffee beverages.