Shares

Safaricom has announced a Ksh. 10 million sponsorship for the Kenya Paralympics Team ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The sponsorship, which is in cash and kind, underscores Safaricom’s commitment to empowering and supporting Kenyan athletes.

The in-kind support package comprises financial literacy and media training for the athletes, ensuring they are well-prepared on and off the field. This also includes airtime for data and connectivity, and branded merchandise, ensuring that the athletes are well-connected and proudly represent Kenya in Paris.

Over the last few decades, Safaricom has supported sports in Kenya, recognizing the significant role it plays in national development and unity. Through various initiatives and sponsorships, the company has continually invested in nurturing talent and providing platforms for athletes to showcase their abilities.

In addition to financial support, Safaricom organized a comprehensive financial literacy and media training program to empower athletes in with financial management skills, and effective media engagement skills. The session was designed to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge that will help individual athletes grow their incomes and build their brands. Last month, the company offered similar training to Team Kenya ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “We are thrilled to support the Kenya Paralympics Team as they embark on their journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. At Safaricom, we believe in the power of sports to inspire, unite, and transform communities. Our commitment to supporting sports in Kenya extends beyond just financial contributions; we aim to empower athletes with the skills and resources they need to excel both on and off the field.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Safaricom for organizing and facilitating this impactful event. They have been one of our key partners for years; their support extends not only to the Paralympics but also to other significant local and international races in the country, where they actively contribute to nurturing young talent,” said Bhaveet Chudasama, Vice President of the Kenya National Paralympic Committee.