Worldreader is providing digital books through the BookSmart App, a mobile reading app. The app is stocked with a large library of free books with local content, and some translated into the Kiswahili language. The app is also designed to ignite a passion and culture for reading and improve literacy among underprivileged children and young adults.

The BookSmart App is a significant boost to the Mashujaa wa Kusoma book reading campaign initiated by Worldreader and the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS). Mashujaa wa Kusoma, translating to Heroes of Reading, is a three-month campaign encouraging children aged 3 to 12 to read 25 books each.

This community-driven effort aims to promote reading among young learners, especially in under-resourced communities. The communities excelling in achieving these reading goals will be recognized and awarded on October 12th, 2024, and celebrated during Kenya’s Mashujaa Day on October 20th. The goal of Mashujaa wa Kusoma campaign is to impact literacy rates and educational outcomes in Kenya. The campaign aims to foster a lifelong love of reading, bridge the digital literacy gap, and encourage local content creation.

“The BookSmart App is being implemented globally, and Worldreader is providing it to young readers while also training educators, parents, and community leaders so they guide the young readers on their reading journey,” said Ms. Olivia Kimani, the Director of Partnerships and Services at Worldreader, Kenya.

Mary Jecinta is one of the children who have already used the BookSmart App are enjoying the fruits of the Mashujaa wa Kusoma campaign. Her enthusiasm for reading is a testament to the campaign’s success and its potential to uplift entire communities.

“I am happy that children from underprivileged backgrounds, like me, can find so many nice books. Please keep helping us until every child in Kenya benefits from the power of reading,” said Mary Jecinta, a pupil at Little Rock ECD Center in Kibera.