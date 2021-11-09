Shares

Worldreader, an international non profit organization, is celebrating Young Readers Day by carrying out reading activities at Kidogo Centre of Excellence in Kangemi. Young Readers Day is commemorated to recognize the joys and benefits of reading and promote a reading culture among children.

Worldreader has partnered with 20 local publishers to digitize over 858 Kenyan books in several languages including English and Kiswahili. This is in their continued efforts to promote the reading culture among young children. Publishing partners include Longhorn Publishers, Mountain Top Publishers, Kenyan Literature Bureau, Moran Publishers, The Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and East African Educational Publishers.

Worldreader offers two free solutions for students available on mobile phones. For young and primary-aged children, ​BookSmart gives parents, caregivers, and primary students themselves access to a library, so they can continue reading whether schools are in session or not. The light app, optimized for all connection speeds, keeps data costs low, and users can download for offline reading.

Speaking during the celebrations at the Kidogo centre, Worldreader Regional Director for East Africa Joan Mwachi-Amolo said, “our organization believes and works towards supporting and developing reading culture amongst Kenyan children and young adults. It has been proven that reading has tremendous benefits that are lifelong and go a long way in improving interpersonal skills among children. We at Worldreader support parents and teachers in encouraging their children to develop their reading culture and become better members of the society.”

Linet Kaloki, a representative from Kidogo Centre of Excellence expressed gratitude to Worldreader for supporting them in promoting reading in the centre saying, “Our Centre caters to young children within the informal settlement of Kangemi where access to reading materials and a conducive environment is a challenge. We therefore appreciate this support by Worldreader and we hope it continues because of the impact it has in our community.”