The M-PESA Foundation in partnership with the County Government of Lamu have equipped Mokowe Sub-County hospital with a Maternal and Child Health Unit. The hospital also has a revamped trauma and orthopedic unit at a cost of Ksh 29 million.

The Foundation also funded a multi-specialty medical camp for Ksh 3 million at King Fahad Referral Hospital and Mokowe Sub- County Hospital. At King Fahad Referral Hospital, doctors conducted 57 successful surgeries during the 3 day camp. The hospital was equipped with oxygen machines, nebulizers, medicine trolleys, suction machines, delivery beds, screening equipment, infant monitoring equipment, maternity chairs and an array of surgical equipment among other assorted items.

Thanks to the new equipment, the facilities will now have the capacity to conduct orthopedic, gynecological and ophthalmic surgeries. In addition to these, patients with specialised cases such as chronic illnesses will access treatment as well as women suffering from fistula can be tracked and corrective surgeries performed.

“Health is one of our key pillars at M-PESA Foundation, with a major focus on maternal and child healthcare. Since 2018, we have invested in Lamu County under this pillar where we have seen over 30,000 people get access to maternal care. This time round, we are expanding health services to residents of Mokowe while at the same rime impacting over 900 residents of Lamu through our extensive medical camps,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

The medical camp provided an opportunity for Lamu residents to get orthopedic, pediatric care and specialist care using telemedicine technology. 100 mama packs were distributed to women who had delivered at King Fahad Referral Hospital as part of maternal care.