Huawei has officially launched a series of F5G-A products and solutions to drive industrial intelligence in Sub-Saharan Africa. The launch of the offerings was announced at the Huawei Global Optical Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, under the theme, ‘F5G-A (F5G Advanced), the Foundation for Industrial Intelligence’.

The summit, which attracted more than 300 industry customers and partners from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, etc., also saw Huawei launch the OptiX Club member recruitment event in the region.

For medium and large-sized campuses in education, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing industries, Huawei launched the next-generation FTTO 2.0 Solution. With this solution, Huawei uses XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7 technologies to upgrade bandwidth, networking, experience, and O&M, achieving 12.5/25G to rooms and 2.5/10G to APs and desks to build a green 10 Gbps all-optical campus.

For energy and transportation production networks, Huawei launched the Huawei OptiXtrans E6600, the industry’s first optical transmission product that supports the fine grain OTN (fgOTN) standard. This will help customers build highly reliable communication networks in the intelligent era.

In his opening speech at the Summit, Li Chen, Vice President of Sub-Saharan Region for Huawei, “As optical technologies evolve, their contribution to intelligent transformation in various fields only becomes more important. As a leader in the optical industry, Huawei is committed to working with partners and customers to promote enterprises’ digital and intelligent transformation to every corner in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

At the summit, Huawei also released fgOTN Technical White Paper that provides a detailed description on the fgOTN standard series, key technologies, and application scenarios. This solution also proposes the industry target network architecture based on the fgOTN standards, and describes the prospect of future optical communication applications in a range of industries.

In addition, for data center interconnect (DCI) scenarios in the intelligent era, Huawei launched next-generation DCI platform Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro. This solution supports Tbps per wavelength to ensure efficient, highly secure, and highly reliable transmission of services between data centers.

On his part, Athanacious Makgamatha, General Manager of Signaling and Telecoms Dept, PRASA, said,”Huawei’s optical-visual linkage solution provides a new direction for railway perimeter security through both optical and visual verification. PRASA hopes to carry out more joint innovations with Huawei to promote intelligent railway development.”