Kenya is set to host its first fitness centred concert dubbed FitBeat Concert on Saturday, 6th July 2024, at Sk8City Nairobi.

FitBeat, the brainchild of fitness coach Rhotimmi Odunlami, will offer a fusion of fitness, music, and lifestyle experiences. The event is dedicated to promoting health and wellness in an energetic and inclusive environment.

The event aims to challenge conventional notions surrounding fitness events by infusing them with the vibrancy and excitement of a party atmosphere. Participants can look forward to workouts, expert-led fitness sessions, and electrifying music, all designed to inspire and empower individuals to embrace a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

“At FitBeat, we believe that health and wellness should be celebrated, not endured. Our goal is to show that fitness can be fun and enjoyable. Many people think that getting fit means giving up the things they love, but we want to change that perception. By making informed decisions and practicing moderation, individuals can achieve their fitness goals without feeling deprived,” said Rhotimmi

“We invite individuals from all walks of life to join in this celebration of health and wellness. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone looking to kickstart your wellness journey, FitBeat promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered,” he added.

The Concert will feature a diverse range of fitness activities catering to all levels and interests, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Accordint to the organizers, FitBeat will offer an environment where participants of all ages and fitness levels can come together to celebrate health and wellness.

Tickets are Ksh. 2,000 for non-active participants and Ksh. 3,500 for active participants. Buy tickets here triply.co/events.