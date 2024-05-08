Shares

Google has announced Jacaranda Health and EIDU as the two beneficiaries from Africa to join the first Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI Cohort. The two startups were selected from a pool of 21 applications from across Africa.

The six-month program is aimed at supporting non-profits developing high-impact applications of generative AI. The selected organizations will focus on areas like climate, economic opportunities, health, education, and crisis response. In addition to technical training, workshops, mentors, and pro bono support from dedicated AI coaches; Google.org is also providing more than USD 20 million in funding across the projects.

Jacaranda Health leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) trained in African languages to expand digital health services to underserved mothers. EIDU employs generative AI for personalized tutoring services in low and middle-income countries through tailored digital learning exercises.

This year’s diverse cohort includes organizations from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Listed below are some of the selected non-profits and their projects.

Benefits Data Trust is using Large Language Models (LLMs) to build an AI-powered assistant that supports caseworkers and other front-line workers in helping low-income applicants access and enrol in public benefits.

Beyond 12 is developing a generative AI-powered College Coach that will provide coaching at scale to first-generation college students and students from under-resourced communities.

CareerVillage is developing new activities for its AI Career Coach to help underrepresented individuals navigate their career paths and achieve better employment outcomes.

Climate Policy Radar is building an open digital database and knowledge graph for climate law and policy with a generative AI-enabled search interface to help climate leaders make evidence-based decisions.

CodePath will launch AI tutoring and mentorship solutions to provide immediate, personalised career support to underserved communities.

Materiom is creating a generative AI tool for entrepreneurs to build and test compostable biomaterial recipes that help to transform the packaging and textiles industries to become regenerative.

mRelief is creating an assistant to help with applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the U.S.

Speaking after the announcement, Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Google Africa said, “Generative AI can empower social impact teams to be more productive, creative, and effective in serving their communities. We look forward to helping the chosen organisations harness the potential of this technology to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.”

Google has announced the opening of applications for the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. This year’s edition will focus on startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities across the continent.

Applications are currently open on the Google Startups AI Africa website, and will close on May 20, 2024.