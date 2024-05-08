Shares

Ivhu Africa has signed an MoU with Semiconductors Technologies (STL) to build facilities for the development of semiconductors and microchips in Africa, starting with Kenya. The deal will see Ksh. 54 billion (USD 400 million) invested directly in the infrastructure and real estate required by STL across Sub-Saharan Africa over the next six years.

The first two facilities will be developed at the Dedan Kimathi Science and Technology Park in Nyeri County, at a cost of Ksh. 14.85 billion (USD 110 million). The partnership is primarily focused on reducing impact, costs, and emissions while delivering eco-friendly, value-engineered solutions.

Establishing robust science and tech ecosystems, exemplified by DeST-Park in Nyeri, and fostering early adoption of STEM and technology is crucial for driving this industrialization and economic development.

By rewriting Africa’s story, STL and Ivhu envision a future where exponential tech is accessible to all. Ivhu Africa owns, develops, manages, and leases out fit-for-purpose industrial real estate properties that provide essential supply chain infrastructure for businesses across the COMESA free trade area.

With expertise in green building and Industrial real estate development, Ivhu supports clients in e-commerce, technology, food production, FMCG, consumer goods, contract logistics, retail, automotive, life sciences, and healthcare sectors.

Speaking at the announcement during the recently concluded AmCham Business Summit, Maruza Chikwanha, Ivhu Africa Founder and Managing Director, highlighted the value of the development citing Africa’s green industrialisation goals. “We are excited to be involved in the development of components critical to driving exponential technology in Africa, considering that 30% to 40% of the raw materials used in semiconductors are sourced from Africa. Starting with the first facility in Nyeri, we will be improving Kenya’s foreign direct investment inflows by putting in Ksh. 1.35 billion, and impacting the community in a tangible way by creating more than 300 jobs within the construction phase,” said Chikwanha.