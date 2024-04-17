Shares

Huawei has rolled out its Seed for Future program for 2024 in collaboration with leading universities and TVET institutions in Kenya. The training sessions are designed to harmonize academic learning and real-world industry demands, equipping students with the expertise needed to thrive in the digital age.

The initiative aims to cultivate talent and foster innovation in the field of ICT to ensure a sustainable future for technological advancement through training. Universities and colleges earmarked to benefit from this year’s Huawei Seed for Future program include the University of Nairobi, USIU, Strathmore University, Kenyatta University, Moi University, Egerton University, JKUAT, Mount Kenya University, CUEA, TUK, Murang’a University, Kabete National Polytechnic, Nairobi Technical Training Institute, and Nyandarua Technical Training Institute.

Now in its 10th year in Kenya, the program seeks to reach at least 1,000 participants. The registration exercise for this year’s program will run until April 30th, 2024. To register, the participating student will need a resume, a transcript that proofs academic records, a cover letter and/or a 3-minute personal video which reflects objective to participate for learning, which should be done through the registration link HERE.

The 2024 program offers students the chance to undergo a one-week digital training course in South Africa, as well as additional training opportunities. In addition to the South Africa trip, selected students will have a one-week training on Huawei certification courses and another one-week local training in Nairobi and an opportunity to engage in global competition termed as the ‘Tech4Good Competition, international learning and cultural exchange.

Last year, more than 2600 students from 102 countries participated in the program.

Commenting on the program, Huawei Kenya Media Director, Public Affairs and Communication Department Ms. Khadija Mohammed Ahmed commented, “We are thrilled to kick off the 2024 ‘Seed for Future’ program, which represents Huawei’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of ICT professionals. By collaborating with these top universities and colleges, we aim to empower Kenyan students with the necessary tools and insights to drive innovation and shape the future of technology.”