Twiva, a social commerce platform, has been named the Best Online Social Commerce Platform, across the Middle East and Africa in the Middle East and Africa Business Awards. The recognition is a reflection of the company’s role in promoting social commerce within the region, benefiting both the local and global communities.

The Middle East and Africa Business Awards held annually, acknowledges the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals that positively impact the MEA region.

Since its inception, Twiva has been enabling influencers to turn their influence and passion into profitable ventures by reselling merchants’ products and earning from that. Through their platform, they provide a dynamic space where businesses can connect with influencers to amplify their reach and drive sales. By harnessing the power of influencer marketing, they enable brands to engage with their target audiences authentically and efficiently.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Twiva recognizes the importance of equipping the youth with relevant skills and opportunities for meaningful employment. Through their platform, they provide employment opportunities for young influencers, empowering them to leverage their creativity and digital prowess to earn a sustainable income.

Commenting on winning the award, Grace Gikonyo, the Head of Marketing and PR at Twiva said, “We’re incredibly delighted and honoured to receive this recognition, which speaks volumes about our team’s tireless dedication and hard work. It serves as a clear indication of our steadfast commitment to excellence. Our focus remains to help brands effectively gain access to markets by leveraging social media influencers to market and sell goods and services.”

Capitalizing on Kenya’s vast digital landscape of 22.71 million internet users, Twiva offers a platform where shopping is not just easy but swift, with deliveries promised within 24-48 hours through influencer-curated e-shops. With an impressive roster of businesses and resellers, Twiva stands tall in Kenya, redefining the shopping experience through its innovative approach.