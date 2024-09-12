Shares

Twiva is the recipient of the Social Commerce Award presented at this year’s International Pacesetters Awards, held at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi. The International Pacesetters Awards are a globally renowned platform celebrating excellence across various sectors. Awardees are selected through research and expert opinions within each respective industry.

This recognition marks the fourth time Twiva has received an industry accolade this year. Earlier this year, Twiva won the Best Social Commerce Award for the Middle East and Africa region during the Middle East and Africa Business Awards.

As the first social commerce platform in Kenya, Twiva has a community of over 11,000 influencers, more than 2,500 businesses, and hundreds of thousands of monthly visitors. The company offers products across categories including electronics, home, furniture and appliances, fashion, and health and beauty.

Acknowledging the recognition, Peter N. Kironji, CEO and Co-founder of Twiva said, “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of our founders and management. We are building the future of retail in Africa by disrupting a USD 500 billion industry, digitizing and democratizing market access for MSMEs, and fostering trust in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Through seamless integration of social experiences and e-commerce transactions, we offer a unified path to purchase.”

On her part, Grace Gikonyo, Twiva’s Head of PR and Marketing, expressed the company’s gratitude saying, “It is an honor to receive such recognition. Our commitment to delivering top-quality solutions for users, resellers, and businesses is clearly paying off. We owe this success to our community of users, resellers, and merchants—thank you for believing in us.”

Twiva’s business model is supported by findings from a Digital Economy Report by Dalberg, an advisory firm. The report highlights that both retailers and shoppers are increasingly gravitating toward platforms that enable direct engagement between businesses and buyers, with payment options on delivery. This shift aligns perfectly with Twiva’s innovative social commerce approach. With only 13% of Kenyans currently using e-commerce platforms, the market presents a significant opportunity for Twiva to capitalize on.