Global smart device brand, OPPO, is celebrating 10 years of existence in Kenya and has announced that it will offer discounts for its customers. The company is also celebrating 20 years of existence globally.

Since 2014, OPPO Kenya has established itself as a trusted brand in Kenya. This has seen the successful launches of the A series, Reno Series and the Find X and N series in the market.

“OPPO Kenya has played a vital role in empowering Kenyans by providing them with smartphones that seamlessly integrate into their everyday lives. The brand is incredibly proud of the journey it shared with Kenyan consumers over the past decade,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya. “Throughout this period, we have seen the unwavering support, which has been instrumental in our success, and to show our appreciation to our loyal fans we are announce the price reduction of the OPPO A18 and opening additional customer experience shops to serve or customers better.”

To celebrate the occasion, OPPO Kenya is giving its customers an offer through the price Reduction on the OPPO A18.

OPPO A18 (4GB + 64GB): Now Ksh 13,999 (Previously Ksh 15,999)

OPPO A18 (4GB + 128GB): Now Ksh 16,999 (Previously Ksh 19,999)

The OPPO A18 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 with either 4GB + 64GB or 4GB + 128GB. It is available for sale at OPPO retail centres countrywide and on online eCommerce platforms.

OPPO Kenya has also announced that has opened two brand-new customer experience shops at Shujah mall Kilimani and Business Bay Square Eastleigh (BBS) Mall to better serve its customers.