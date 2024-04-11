Shares

Huawei Technologies is providing its DigiTruck, a mobile digital classroom, for onsite Robotics training at the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair currently happening at Moi Girls School. The Digitruck provides access to technology and digital skills training to underserved communities across Africa.

As part of the week-long event, secondary school students will have the opportunity to learn and engage in robotics training inside the DigiTruck, stationed at the fair. The addition of robotics as a new track this year in the Science and Engineering Fair highlights the growing importance of technology and innovation in education.

Huawei Kenya’s support for the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair underscores the company’s commitment to empowering youth through education and technology. “Huawei Kenya is delighted to be a part of this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to enhancing digital learning opportunities for students in Kenya. By bringing robotics training directly to the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair, Huawei Kenya aims to inspire young minds and nurture the next generation of innovators and technology leaders,” said the company in a statement.

“As the world continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like these play a crucial role in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future,” the company added.

The Kenya Science and Engineering Fair is an annual event that showcases innovative projects and ideas from secondary school students across the country. By introducing robotics as a new track, the fair aims to encourage students to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects and pursue careers in these fields.