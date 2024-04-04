Shares

Qatar Airways have partnered with Visa to offer Qatar customers in East Africa a discount when booking flights to various destinations.

The initiative will offer Visa cardholders in East Africa an exclusive opportunity to enjoy up to 12% discount on air travel tickets.

“We are delighted to team up with Visa for this exclusive campaign. At Qatar Airways, we believe in rewarding our loyal customers with exceptional offers. This partnership allows us to do just that, providing a unique benefit to Visa card holders,” said Hendrik du Preez, Vice President – Africa at Qatar Airways.

The Visa exclusive campaign will run up to November 2024. During this period, Visa cardholders will receive up to 12% off on all Qatar Airways flights when they book online and use their Visa card for payment.

“Visa is always looking for innovative ways to bring value to our cardholders. This partnership with Qatar Airways allows us to provide our customers with exclusive discounts, enhancing their travel experiences,” said Chad Pollock, General Manager and Vice President for East Africa at Visa.

To take advantage of this offer, Visa cardholders simply need to book their flight on the Qatar Airways website or app and pay using their Visa card and use the promo code VISA. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Customers should book by November 30 2024 for travel until 30 April 2025. To book flights on the Visa exclusive campaign with Qatar Airways, please go to qatarairways.com/visa-offer.