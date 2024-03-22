Shares

Mars Wrigley has marked the final oral health campaign in the country with the graduation of 400 Community Health Promoters (CHP). The campaign was ran in partnership with the Kenya Dental Association (KDA).

KDA unveiled its first cohort of 400 CHPs who have completed training in basic preventive and promotive oral health support. The graduates were issued with certificates during a celebration to mark the World Oral Health Day at the Ndumberi Stadium in Kiambu county.

The celebration was marked under the 2024 World Oral Health Day Theme ‘A happy mouth is… a happy body’ and followed a march from the Kiambu Level 5 hospital to the stadium. The event was attended Hon. Harry Kimtai, the PS in the State Department for Medical Services of the Ministry of Health, and Ms. Teresia Kariuki, the Director Public Health in the Kiambu county government. Other officials from Kiambu County and representatives from KDA, Mars Wrigley, and residents of Kiambu county also participated in the celebrations.

The CHP training program equipped the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively promote oral health within their respective communities. Through the training, KDA and Mars Wrigley underscored the importance of building the capacity of CHPs, recognizing the vital role they play in advancing local health initiatives.

The training further enhanced the referral mechanisms available to communities in relation to oral health. The graduating CHPs are equipped to identify oral health issues and provide appropriate referrals, ensuring that individuals receive timely and comprehensive care.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tim Theuri, President of KDA stated, “This graduation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve oral health outcomes in Kenya. By investing in the capacity of community health promoters, we are strengthening the foundation of oral health awareness and promoting positive behavioral change.”

KDA and Mars Wrigley have over the years partnered to advance oral health care and knowledge across the country. Earlier this month, they held a week-long dental clinic in Lamu, where over 1,000 people received free dental checkups and treatment.

They also conducted an oral health awareness campaign at the Athi River Upper Primary School, where 800 students in Grades 6 and 7 were taught the best techniques for oral hygiene. Mars Wrigley donated packets of its Orbit sugar-free gum and dental kits to all participating students and faculty.