Kenya Airways and Virgin Atlantic, both members of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance, have signed a strategic codeshare partnership.

Virgin Atlantic will place its code on Kenya Airways’ London flights, providing passengers with access to Kenya Airways’ network of destinations in Africa and beyond. Concurrently, Kenya Airways will place its code on Virgin Atlantic flights to Caribbean destinations including the Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada. This will open travel opportunities for customers of both airlines.

“We are thrilled to kickstart this transformative partnership with Virgin Atlantic,” stated Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer of Kenya Airways. “Through the synergy of our respective strengths and networks, our goal is to enhance the travel experience for our esteemed customers, providing them with expanded choices, enhanced convenience, and seamless connectivity to vital destinations worldwide.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating “We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Kenya Airways. As a fellow member of the SkyTeam alliance, we know our customers will enjoy a seamless travel experience, with more opportunities to earn and spend their miles with increased benefits for our Sky Priority members.”

“We’re committed to enhancing connectivity and as the only UK airline to codeshare on the Heathrow to Nairobi route, we’ll be providing more choice and flexibility for customers booking with Virgin Atlantic.”

In addition to enhanced connectivity, the codeshare agreement will offer reciprocal benefits to members of Kenya Airways’ frequent flyer program Asante Rewards, and Virgin Atlantic’s frequent flyer program, Flying Club. Asante Rewards members will accrue miles on Virgin Atlantic flights, while Flying Club members will enjoy the same privilege when traveling on Kenya Airways flights.