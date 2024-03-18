Shares

The Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) has indicated that is has kicked off a second upskilling cohort.

The program is intended to support university lecturers and empower them to keep in step with advancements in the tech industry.

This edition introduces elements within its content and instruction that will further place participating faculty at the forefront of understanding technological progress. Building upon the foundation laid by the first cohort, this year’s edition concentrates on intensive software development training, delving into the latest technologies, such as AI, and industry trends with a focus on practical exercises.

This year’s curriculum includes “Teaching with AI” which demonstrates the program’s dedication to staying ahead of technological breakthroughs. This focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) entails using AI tools and methodologies in the curriculum to enhance teaching and learning experiences.

Catherine Muraga, the Microsoft ADC Managing Director, said: “The Microsoft Faculty Skilling Programme empowers faculty with knowledge and skills to shape the future of higher education. This initiative goes beyond traditional boundaries, empowering faculty with advanced knowledge and skills. It’s not just about staying current; it’s about leading the charge in shaping the educational landscape of tomorrow. The integration of AI into the curriculum is immensely significant as it sets the ground for students to build the understanding of the technology and gain the knowledge to develop AI tools that reflect and are relevant to their African contexts. We are working towards a future where tech training focuses on building African tech academia’s capacity to contribute to the

global landscape.”

This year’s participating universities include Zetech University, Kabarak University, Multimedia University of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, St Paul’s University, Strathmore University, United States International University-Africa, Dedan Kimathi University, and Meru University with 24 lecturers making up the 2nd cohort.

The program is in partnership with Microsoft Leap, based on a curriculum developed and taught by Microsoft Leap instructors and ADC Engineers.